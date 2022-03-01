Elden Ring Stamina Recovery Talisman: How to Get the Green Turtle Talisman

Among all the Talismans players can make use of in FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, the Green Turtle Talisman is considered by many as one of the best, thanks to its ability to speed up its wielder’s stamina recovery, which in turn, allows players the ability to not only perform more actions in sequence but also withstand brutal advances from some of the game’s bosses. With that said, here’s how to find the Green Turtle Talisman in Elden Ring.

How to Get the Green Turtle Talisman in Elden Ring

You will be able to find the Green Turtle Talisman in Elden Ring by first heading to Summonwater Village. The Village can be found by heading to the northeast part of the Limgrave region, close to the intersection with the Caelid area. Once in the area, we advise you to be careful, as, apart from a few mobs, the river surrounding the ruins will also feature a Tibia Mariner boss. With that said, once in the area, head east of the village’s entrance until you find a staircase leading to the underground. The entrance will be easy to spot thanks to not only its fog barrier but also thanks to the two turtles which will be ”guarding it”. Once there, you will be able to unlock the entrance by using a Stonesword Key. Once you unlock the area, you just need to head down and open the treasure chest, which will feature the stamina recovery talisman. To recap, here’s how to get the Green Turtle Talisman in Elden Ring:

Go to Summonwater Village.

Head to the underground entrance.

Use a Stonesword Key to unlock the area.

Head down and go past the turtles.

Open the chest and get the Talisman.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2022