Elden Ring Tailor Tools Location: Where to Find Tailoring Tools to Alter Garments

Elden Ring has some of the most beautiful graphics ever seen from a FromSoftware game. The world is undeniably breathtaking and the armor designs are incredible. So, of course, Elden Ring includes a new system for altering existing armors: Tailoring. If you are looking to alter the designs of your armor or change up your look you will need the Tailor Tools. Armor Alterations don’t change anything about your gear’s stats or abilities. That said it can make your favorite armors look a bit different than normal and provide far more ways to make your character stand out.

Elden Ring Tailoring Tools Location

In order to find the Tailoring Tools you will need to traverse to the Coastal Cave off the coast to the left of the first two Sites of Grace you activated at the beginning of the game. You can see its exact location on the map below. You will be entering a boss battle in order to earn the Tailoring Tools so plan accordingly for this venture.

Once you reach the Coastal Cave you will be shrouded in darkness. Beware as this cave is full of Demi-Humans dwelling in this pitch black darkness. The first few Demi-Humans are easily sneak killed, but the others will need to be battled in the dark, unless you have a torch.

There are also two bosses you will need to fight here called the Demi-Human Chiefs. Beware that the boss room acts as a trap and there are other grunt Demi-Humans waiting to help their chiefs’. Once the Demi-Human Chiefs and their minions are felled then they will drop the Tailoring Tools. From here on out you will be free to edit your character to your hearts content.

How to Alter Garments

After felling the chiefs and acquiring both the Tailoring Tools/Sewing Needle a new option will appear at the Sites of Grace. Listed as “Alter Garments” you will be brought to a new menu when clicked that will show all the armor you have equipped or stored. From here you can go over the different appearances and edits you can make to the armor. For example, Prophets can remove the wheel around their neck by using Tailoring Tools.

A small Rune cost is associated with Armor Alterations, but it is cheap enough to essentially use the tailoring tools whenever you want. This was a great way to make your character as unique as possible and allow for an even more immersive gaming experience.

Elden Ring is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.