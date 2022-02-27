Elden Ring Armor Customization: How to Alter Garments and Change Appearance

Elden Ring is a game all about player choice. You can choose how to play the game, how to explore, and even how you look down to the smallest details. Offering one of the most in-depth characters creation tools at the start of the game, you’ll be able to go crazy with it, be it if you’re creating a character to look just like yourself, or like your favorite celebrity to explore the world with. That’s where Armor Customization comes into play with Elden Ring.

However, as you explore the game, you may grow tired of the current gear that you’re wearing, and want to get into something a little more spiffy and shiny. Much like a lot of other portions of the game, this is something that doesn’t have much in-game explanation, so that’s why we are here to help you with all of your questions! Today, we are going to cover how to alter your garments and change your appearance in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Armor Customization – How To Do?

To earn yourself the Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle, you’ll need to take on a set of enemies known as the Demi-Human Chiefs, and they are located inside of the Coastal Cave on the western side of Limgrave. It’s strongly recommended to get a torch, as the area can be quite dark inside. While you’re in this area, you can also take down the Invisible Enemy and claim some Ashes of War.

The boss fight that ensues is a tricky one, as you will be fighting not only two bosses, but a swath of Demi-Humans that will be trying to take you down as well. Having a strong build is a recommendation, for sure to make sure that you are taking enemies down with your wits and strength.

Once you have taken down these two troublesome troops and their underlings, you’ll be able to loot a very special item from them, the Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle, which will allow you to alter your garments from any Site of Grace. You’ll be able to see and change any piece of alterable armor that you currently possess, and it does require runes to change their stats, and while it doesn’t show you specifically what it will do to them, it makes it a bit more exciting to guess and see what you may get.

Now that you’re decked out in some fancy armor, you’re ready to continue onwards on your path to becoming an Elden Lord, and make the foes in the land of Limgrave not only cower from your strength but from your killer new armor set.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.