Elden Ring Torch Locations: How to Get a Torch to Light Up Dark Areas

Elden Ring is filled with unique areas and mysterious dungeons for players to explore. However, some players might find themselves unable to traverse these areas as well as they could. Certain locations in Elden Ring are extremely dark, making it difficult to see. Because of this, players should try to get a torch as soon as they can – which might be earlier than you think.

Where to Get a Torch in Elden Ring

Players will be able to purchase a single torch very early on in their playthrough. Right after they leave the tutorial area, it’s a simple walk forward to the Church of Elleh. There, players will meet the merchant Kalé. Upon speaking with him, you can access his shop where one torch is available for 200 runes. If players decided to complete Elden Ring’s tutorial before coming here, they should have more than enough runes to obtain it. If one decides to skip Kalé, they’ll be able to find torches from other sources later on. This even includes different types of torches from other merchants.

After purchasing a torch, you will need to equip it in order to make full use of its light. The best way to make use of a torch is by equipping it as an offhand weapon, whereupon you’ll be able to raise the torch by holding the guard button. In this sense, it acts somewhat like a shield; players raise it when they need to make use of it. Don’t expect the torch to guard attacks effectively, though, and remember that keeping the torch equipped will also increase your equip load. That being said, it doesn’t weigh all that much. If you end up encumbered due to simply equipping the torch, it might be a better idea to increase your Endurance, which is one of the first stats players should level up.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.