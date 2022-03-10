Elden Ring: What Does Remembrance of the Blood Lord Do?

Elden Ring is set to be one of the biggest games of this year after its massive success at launch and the consistently large concurrent player counts. You may be just starting in your playthrough and trying to find early game weapons or preparing for that battle with one of the game’s bosses. However, gaining runes throughout the game is equally important and there are a few ways to earn an extreme amount in a short space of time and these can be achieved by some items obtainable from bosses. This guide article will take you through the process of how to get the Remembrance of the Blood Lord in Elden Ring and what it actually does.

Where To Get The Remembrance Of The Blood Lord In Elden Ring

In order to get the item, you will first have to defeat the boss ‘Mohg, Lord of Blood’ that can be found at the ‘Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum’ to battle. When you have been able to defeat the boss, you will obtain the consumable item known as the ‘Remembrance of the Blood Lord’ which will be extremely beneficial for you to have and utilize.

What Remembrance Of The Blood Lord Does In Elden Ring

When you have been able to obtain the item, you will be able to do a few things with the item. You can either choose to consume it at any point which will give you 30,000 runes as a reward for consuming the item. However, you can also give the item to Enia at the Roundtable Hold which will then either give you ‘Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear’ or a ‘Bloodboon Incantation’.

The item can of course also be duplicated at a Walking Mauseleousm however like any of these specific items, it can only be done once for that item.

Elden Ring is available now for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.