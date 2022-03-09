Elden Ring: Use This Trick to Leave a Boss Fight and Save Your Runes

A new exploit has been discovered in which players are able to save runes in Elden Ring at any point, however, it has been seen being utilized the most during tough boss battles after gathering up all of those precious runes before the fight. Elden Ring has been gaining attention from all across the globe as players flock to the latest mesmerizing experience developed by FromSoftware. Now with this latest exploit being discovered, players will be pleased to know that they don’t have to lose all of the runes that they stocked up before they reached the boss battles.

Throughout gameplay, you will be collecting runes and wanting to stock them up as much as possible given the fact of how valuable they are for your playthrough whether by using them to level up or otherwise. However, when your character dies you will lose all of the runes that you gained unless you go back to the site of your character’s death and retrieve the runes.

With the latest glitch discovered by players, and documented by YouTuber ‘Solsenu’. There is now of course a way to save all of your precious runes during any moment of gameplay that you think you are about to take a lethal attack from an enemy or fall from a cliff. In order to save your runes, you simply have to quickly go into your ‘System Menu’ and save and quit the game extremely quickly. Afterwards, simply load the game again.

Whether you are just starting in Elden Ring and collecting runes and early game weapons such as the ‘Zweihander’. You will now have a way to save all of those runes that you collect throughout your time playing the game and encountering all of the vicious bosses you run into along your path through the encapsulating world.

It is likely that FromSoftware may patch this specific trick soon when it gains even more attention so be sure to utilize it soon if you think it may be useful to you for doing so and something that you are interested in. It certainly will allow you to feel more at ease about boss battles where it may be tougher to retrieve your runes through the normal method. You’ll be leveling up with all of those runes in no time with this method!

Elden Ring is available now for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.