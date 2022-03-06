Elden Ring: What’s Behind the Stonesword Key Fog Doors in the Roundtable Hold?

Fog walls and fog doors are FromSoftware staples, and two of these mysterious blockades can be found in the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring. Just like many of the other fog walls in The Lands Between, you’ll need to use a Stonesword Key to get access to the items on the other side. Stonesword Keys are lost upon use, however, and the Roundtable Hold doesn’t seem like the best place to use them considering The Lands Between is home to many other doors that are harder to get to. So, what’s behind the Stonesowrd Key fog walls in the Roundtable Hold?

Is the Roundtable Hold Fog Door Worth a Stonesword Key?

Behind the first fog wall is a chest containing Crepus’s Black-Key Crossbow. This is a great early-game ranged weapon that boasts 68 physical damage unupgraded and requires only 14 Strength and 16 Dexterity to wield effectively. The chest also contains 20 Black-Key Bolts to use with this weapon. There’s also a second fog wall next to the chest that requires yet another Stonesword Key to open.

The second room contains another chest, this time containing the Assassin’s Prayerbook. Like other Prayerbooks, this can be given to magic vendors to unlock new Sorceries and Incantations. You can take it right upstairs to Brother Corhyn to learn the Darkness Incantation, which creates an area of darkness that conceals the caster, as well as the Assassin’s Approach Incantation, which silences the caster’s footsteps and reduces fall damage.

All in all, it’s not worth it to spend Stonesword Keys in the Roundtable Hold unless you really want one of the two items. Crepus’s Black-Key Crossbow is the better of the two items, but very few Elden Ring players are committed to ranged combat builds. The Assassin’s Prayerbook will also only benefit magic-wielders who use Incantations, but the stealth-oriented nature of the two Incantations isn’t that useful for magic users.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.