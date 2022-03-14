Elden Ring: Where to Find Master Lusat

In Elden Ring, if you happen to play the Astrologer class, you will eventually find yourself on a quest for the Sorceress Sellen to find her old Master Lusat.

While this quest chain can last quite a while, eventually she will ask you to track down a former master of hers, Master Lusat. Of course, in true Souls like fashion you are certainly not told exactly where you need to go to locate this old master. She will offer you a hint, but the true sleuthing will be up to the Tarnished.

Whether you are reading it here for the first time or found out through pure luck you need to enter the Sellia Hideaway. This Hideaway is where you will find Sorcerer Lusat, and players must head up the trail beginning at the Sellia Backstreets Site of Grace. Be cautious as there will be many rolling ball traps, undying skeletons, and other deadly foes along the way to the Hideaway. Once you reach the end of the road you will come to a spot known as the Church of Plague, go north to the graveyard and strike the rock behind the cemetery’s center to reveal the hidden cave entrance.

Note that like in the Coastal Cave full of Demi-Humans, Sellia Hideaway will be pitch black. It is highly recommended Tarnished venture in with a lantern or torch as without one this mission will become far more difficult. You will eventually come across another illusory wall that is blocking the path. Unlike the last one though this wall is far easier to notice as a fake because you can hear the crystal-mining enemies working noisily on the other side. The first large area you will encounter has a pit with a Grafted Scion scurrying about its depths. Those who wish to battle the fiend and loot several items can drop down and do so, but if you are a lower-level player, I suggest you move on. The pit that holds Master Lusat in Elden Ring will be the one in the following area.

It can be a bit confusing to know which pit holds Master Lusat and which has the many enemies. That said you can recognize which one to drop into by the long crystal walkway that has an enemy snail resting nearby. Jump down but be wary of the powerful sorcerer guarding the site below. After killing the enemy, you will notice that a bright, glowing ward is sealing the rest of the small tunnel. Use Sellen’s Sellian Sealbreaker to dispel the barrier and head down the path to find Master Lusat at the end.

Elden Ring is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.