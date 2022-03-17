Elden Ring: Where to Go After Beating the Red Wolf of Radagon

The Red Wolf of Radagon is a rough boss fight for many mages in Elden Ring. He moves around the room with such speed that he can be hard to track and this dog has a few new tricks in the form of spells he can throw at you. The Red Wolf of Radagon may hit hard but he also has a small health bar compared to most bosses in Elden Ring. Once you manage to take him down you will be given a memory stone and the next area will open up. To many, this area can seem a bit confusing. Let’s go over where you go after you beat the Red Wolf of Radagon.

Where to Go After You Beat the Red Wolf of Radagon

Hopefully, the Red Wolf of Radagon won’t have given you as much trouble as The Dung Eater. Because after you have finished that fight you still have a whole other wing of the school to clear before reaching the Shard Bearer. Once you walk out of the Debate Hall, you will enter the main courtyard. To your left, there will be a staircase that leads to a door that is locked from the side you are currently on. To the right, you can see a part of the courtyard has fallen and all that’s left is a staircase that is floating in the air.

You will want to go to the right side of the courtyard to the support that connects the staircase to the mainland. You will walk across the supports and jump over the railing to get onto the staircase. Be quick once you are on the staircase as giant metal boulders will start rolling down and try to crush you. Once you make it to the top of the stairs you will be greeted by a knight that is quite hard to kill. you don’t need to kill him to progress but he does stand in the way of the elevator you need to take.

You will want to revisit this area with the knight to find the Glintstone Scarab Helmet later. Once you have either killed or run past the knight, you can ride the elevator up and you will be right in front of the fog wall to the Shard Bearer of Raya Lucaria Academy. If you need any more help with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.