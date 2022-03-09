Elden Ring: Where to Use the Discarded Palace Key

Venturing forth into the world of Elden Ring, you’ll come across a vast assortment of weapons and items that can aid you on your journey. However, there are times that you’ll receive an item that you have no clue where to go with next, as there is a smidgeon of information given to you that just points you in the general direction of where it should be used.

The Discarded Palace Key is an item that can help you unlock a necessary item that is required to get one of the best weapons in the game. Following along with our guide, we’ll help you get to where you need to go and let you know where and how to use the Discarded Palace Key in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring – Discarded Palace Key Usage

As you progress through your journey in Elden Ring, you’ll come across a beautiful witch by the name of Ranni, who will give you a quest that has you going far and wide for her. If you follow along with her quest and decide to serve her at the end of it, you’ll be granted some great items, but none as great as the Moonlight Greatsword.

Making sure that you know where you are going at any point in this journey is great, so you’ll want to make sure that you have visited the Site of Grace near the Grand Library of Raya Lucaraia Academy so you’ll be able to make it there faster.

Once you have made it inside of the Grand Library, you’ll need to venture forth until you find a chest that only the Discarded Palace Key will unlock, as it grants you access to the Darkmoon Ring that allows you to complete this questline.

After unlocking the chest inside that gives you the Darkmoon Ring, you’ll be cleared to head towards the finish line and get your much-deserved item. You’ll also be granted the ability to serve Ranni, which offers some great incentives to follow through with, so at this point, it is strongly recommended to do so.

There are many more things to do and places to see, oh Tarnished One. As this quest comes to a close, you’ll soon find yourself in another, and we will be here to guide you along the way through every step of your journey.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.