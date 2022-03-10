Elden Ring: Where to Use the Rusty Key in Stormveil Castle

As you roam the lands in Elden Ring, you’ll find the opportunity to not only plunder the wide-open landscapes but to bring yourself back to the days of yore and conquer castles, as well. As you make your way through these towering landmarks, you’ll come across items that can only be used inside of them, and they may grant you Runes and Items that can help you on your way.

One of these items, the Rusty Key, is found within the Stormveil Castle walls, and you may be scratching your head, trying to figure out what its true use is, and what good it does for you. Well, in our guide, we are going to give you the details of where to find it, how to use it, and what it unlocks for you in this large scaling castle.

Elden Ring – Rusty Key Use in Stormveil Castle

After making your way inside of the castle, you’ll want to explore around inside and make some extra Runes by taking out the foes that reside within the castle walls. The majority of the guards in here are weak, so it will help you on your way to getting a few extra kills in to prepare you for what lies ahead.

After your exploration has lost its fun, you’ll head towards the southernmost part of the castle, near the rear entrance, the one that Gatekeeper Gostoc suggests you find after defeating Margit the Fell Omen, and find a room with a glowing corpse inside of it, signaling that there is an item for you to pillage from them. This item is the Rusty Key, which you’ll use in a little while. As you continue to explore the castle, you’ll come across a locked door that leads to the Ramparts, and another Site of Grace to add to your growing collection of them.

Especially with the later challenges that await you upon your entry to the castle, the more Sites of Grace you can find, the better. You’ll be able to revisit these sites at any point, and you will also be able to spend your hard-earned Runes here to level up or alter your garments. You’ll be tasked with your first major challenge in this tower, so taking the time to prepare will make things much easier for you in the long run.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.