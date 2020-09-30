A new update for The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with today’s patch. This update is a small patch that aims to fix a few bugs and provide stability improvements across the board for all platforms, an the patch notes seem pretty generic as a result. The previous major update for the game added the Stonethorn DLC, which brought new dungeons to the game, and a hotfix patch was deployed just a few days ago to solve some problems. Here’s everything new with Elder Scrolls Online update 2.09.

Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.09 Patch Notes

Fixed various game crashing issues.

Fixed stuttering and lag issues.

Added gameplay optimizations.

Added network connection improvements.

Other minor fixes.

The Dark Heart of Skyrim saga is currently underway in The Elder Scrolls Online, kicking off earlier this year with the Greymoor chapter and continuing for the foreseeable future. The Markarth DLC is the next piece of the Dark Heart of Skyrim story, and ESO players can expect that in early November. Once the scheduled maintenance is out of the way, you’ll be able to download this patch and start playing. For more information on ESO patch notes, check out the official Elder Scrolls Online forums.

- This article was updated on:September 30th, 2020