Escape From Tarkov – How to Play With Friends

The world of Escape From Tarkov is a harsh and unforgiving place, but knowing how to play with friends can make the experience a little more bearable. Going out on raids with a partner or two can drastically increase your odds of survival and help you extract with that sweet, sweet loot.

How to Play With Friends in Escape From Tarkov

To play with friends in Escape From Tarkov, you’re going to have to add them first. Click on Messenger on the game’s main menu and enter your friend’s username and send an invite once they pop up. After they’ve accepted, you can start to queue up for a game normally, although there are a few more hoops to jump through in order to ensure you end up in the same lobby.

Continue as normal, selecting a loadout and PMC. Then, select the same map and time phase as your friends. If you’ve done everything correctly and you and your friends selected the same things, then you should see their names appear in the lobby before the match starts.

From there, right click on their names and select “invite to group.” Let everyone join and ready up and then you should spawn in the same area together as a squad when the game starts. Keep in mind the maximum squad size is five, so if you have a ton of friends, so you won’t be able to play with any more than that on your team. That’s all you need to know about playing with a group in Escape From Tarkov.

Playing with other people can give you the upper hand in gunfights and help you keep your mind at ease when exploring and looting. Communication and resource sharing are crucial, and there’s no way to differentiate your friend from a foe, so be sure not to shoot them by accident.