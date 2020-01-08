Escape From Tarkov – How to Split Ammo

Escape From Tarkov has been dominating the Twitch scene recently thanks to the introduction of Twitch Drops, and because of the game’s sudden surge in popularity, there has been a huge influx of new players. Escape From Tarkov is an incredibly complicated and deep game, so new players might struggle to learn the basics of this hardcore FPS. Even the simplest of things like inventory management can have drastic effects on your survivability out in the field, and this guide is going to teach you one of the most valuable skills any Tarkov player can have: how to quickly split ammo.

How to Split Ammo in Escape From Tarkov

Splitting ammo in Escape From Tarkov is super simple. All you have to do is hold down the left control key and drag the ammo into an empty inventory slot. This will split the stack of ammunition. Splitting ammo can make help you better organize your inventory or allow you to divide scavenged bullets between you and a friend, making it an invaluable skill to have out in the field. Keep in mind you’ll need a free space to hold the newly created half-stack, so you can’t divide your ammo if you’ve got a completely full inventory.

Just to recap, here’s how to split ammo in Escape From Tarkov:

Make sure there’s an empty space in your inventory Hold left control and drag the ammo into the empty space

Because you lose your gear when you die during a raid, it’s important to only take ammunition that you absolutely need when you venture out. Otherwise, if you load into a raid with tons of bullets and end up dying, you will have wasted valuable ammo that will need to be repurchased. Most people would rather spend their funds on weapons, attachments, and other gear, so be smart with your ammo reserves when you’re heading out for a raid.