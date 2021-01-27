Elder Scrolls Online: How to Get the Nightmare Bear Cub Pet

Players will be feeling the heat later this year when they jump into The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, an Oblivion-oriented journey starring the Daedric Prince of Destruction Mehrunes Dagon, but they wont’ have to wait long to bring a small bit of hellish fire into their adventure. A new pet of infernal nature can be obtained right now!

The flame-ridden Nightmare Bear Cub pet is available in ESO and the single prerequisite for acquisition is easy, provided you are comfortable with parting with some of your hard-earned cash. If financial barriers do not apply to or concern you, this pet can be yours in a matter of minutes.

How to Unlock the Nightmare Bear Cub Pet

Unlocking the Nightmare Bear Cub pet requires the pre-order of The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood. The core options include The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood or The Elder Scrolls Online – Blackwood Upgrade. The former is an all-in-one package, combining the base game with every chapter: Blackwood, Greymoor, Elsweyr, Summerset, and Morrowind. The latter only adds the Blackwood chapter to accounts that at least own the base game.

There is one other stipulation of note. Unlike the Nagahide Welwa Ravager mount, the Nightmare Bear Cub pet is on a more restrictive timer. Simply getting your order in before the chapter’s June launch is not enough. This promotion expires on March 17, shortly after the Gates of Oblivion year-long event begins with the Flames of Ambition DLC.

Securing your pre-order before the cut-off date will then provide instant access to this fuzzy flame pet. The only question you have left to answer is, which edition of the game are you pre-ordering? We have you covered there, too. Check out our pre-order guide for a rundown of available pre-purchase options for The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood.