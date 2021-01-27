Elder Scrolls Online: How to Get the Nagahide Welwa Ravager Mount

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood is on the way, bringing with it a harrowing journey through Oblivion wherein players will stand their ground against Mehrunes Dagon, Daedric Prince of Destruction. Fortunately, you won’t have to wait until June to enjoy a bit of new content. In fact, you can acquire a new mount right now!

The stunning Nagahide Welwa Ravager mount has been added to ESO and the steps to procure it are simple enough, if you have the money to spend. If you’re still interested, you can quickly add this beast to your in-game stable immediately.

How to Unlock the Nagahide Welwa Ravager Mount

In order to unlock the Nagahide Welwa Ravager mount, you must pre-order a copy of The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood. That can come in the form of The Elder Scrolls Online – Blackwood Upgrade or The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood. The former is a singular addition of the newest chapter for those who own at least the base game. The latter of the two bundles the base game with all five chapters: Blackwood, Greymoor, Elsweyr, Summerset, and Morrowind.

Securing your pre-order will then provide instant access to this eye-catching mount. The only question you have left to answer is, which version of the game are you pre-ordering? We have you covered there, too. Check out our pre-order guide for a rundown of available pre-purchase options for The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood.