Everything included in the Redfall Vampire Hunter Pack

Redfall is a looter-shooter that focuses on killing vampires throughout its open world. There are many items to find, including high-leveled weapons, cosmetics, and grave locks to increase your character’s power. But did you know exclusive items are included in the Vampire Hunter Pack? The Vampire Hunter Pack is a pre-order and Gamepass bonus containing valuable items for your characters — here is everything included.

All Items Included in the Vampire Hunter Pack for Redfall

The Vampire Hunter pack is included in the final product for anyone who pre-ordered any edition of Redfall. Also, those planning to play the game on Game Pass for free will be rewarded with the Vampire Hunter Pack. Below you will find everything that is included.

Polar Vortex Multi-Skin Weapon

Grim Tide Shotgun

Blood Ravenger Stake Weapon Attachment

How to Access Everything in the Vampire Hunter Pack In-game

To use everything included in the Vampire Hunter Pack, you must take a few steps first. These rewards only become available after leaving the ship at the beginning of the game and making your way to the fire station. After defeating the first Vampire of the game in the basement and talking to everybody in the Firehouse, you can now go into the pause menu and equip these rewards. The Grim Tide will appear in your weapon inventory, the Polar Vortex will appear in skins, and Blood Ravenger Stake can be found in the stake section.

How to Equip Stakes and Skins in Redfall

Finding the Stake and Skin section can be tricky, so follow the steps below to access the customization part of the menu.

Head to the pause menu. Scroll over the weapon you would like to change the skin or add an attachment. Press X. Select Stake or Skin.

There you have it. Now you have one of the best shotguns in the game and one of the coolest skins and stakes. Attach the stake to a high-power assault rifle, and you are good to take on the most difficult vampires in the game!

This was written from my experience of playing Redfall on the Xbox Series S and currently using Version 1.1.253.0.

- This article was updated on May 2nd, 2023