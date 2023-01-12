Everything We Know About Alhaitham in Genshin Impact | Release Date, Leaks, Element, and More

Genshin Impact has a new character being added to the game every so often and the latest to make that list is Alhaitham. Leaks always tend to be aplenty for any character that is making its way to the game so keeping a track of all the latest information will have you largely prepared for when a particular character graces the shores of the Genshin Impact universe. This article will take you through all of the details for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact.

Alhaitham Release Date for Genshin Impact

The release date of Alhaitham is scheduled for January 18, 2023 so this means that you won’t have to wait too long before you’re taking advantage of everything that the new character offers. There was a Character Teaser trailer released for Alhaitham which digs into more of their lore and values. The character seems to be heavily invested in books, nature, and writing. It is clear that Alhaitham looks set to be a very people-orientated character.

Fans also were praising the overall aesthetics of the trailer and mentioning about how incredible the animations were for people watching. It indicates yet again as with other characters that a great level of care and attention has been given to developing the character.

Element for Alhaitham and Other Key Information

Alhaitham is a Dendro element character so fans of the element will be overjoyed knowing that they get another character who wields the element. From one of the other trailers, it could also be seen that Alhaitham is wielding a sword and has been designated as a five-star character.

Now that you know all of the main information for Alhaitham, you can happily get back to learning where to find all of the Yaoyao Ascension materials before the character releases and you likely spend a lot of time with them.

Genshin Impact is available at this very moment on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023