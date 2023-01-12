Where to Find all Yaoyao Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.4 is almost here, and players could not be more excited, as the version will bring both the newest edition of the Lantern Rite Festival, as well as the debut of 5-star Dendro sword user Alhaitham and 4-star Dendro Polearm wielder Yaoyao. But which materials do you need to ascend Yaoyao all the way to level 90, and more importantly, where can you get them? Now, to answer that and more, here’s where to find and how to get all the Yaoyao ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

All Yaoyao Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Before we start, it is vital to point out that, in order to ascend Yaoyao to level 90, you will need to expend, apart from a great amount of Mora, 168 Jueyun Chilis, 18 Slime Condensate, 30 Slime Secretions, 36 Slime Concentrate, and 46 Quelled Creeper. As usual, you will also need to use a wide array of EXP Books. With that said, you can check out where to find each one of the needed items below:

Where to Find Jueyun Chili in Genshin Impact: All Jueyun Chili Locations

The Jueyun Chilis can be found in a few locations throughout both Mondstadt and Liyue, with the biggest amount of the item being found in Qingce Village as well as in the area surrounding Jueyun Karst, more specifically north and west of it. It is also possible to find two at the cliffsides of Tianqiu Valley.

You can check out the exact spots where you can find all of the Jueyun Chilis featured in the game in the images below, courtesy of the game’s official Interactive Map:

How to Get Slime Condensate, Slime Secretions, and Slime Concentrate

You can get Slime Condensate by defeating Slimes of any level, Slime Secretions by defeating lv40+ Slimes, and Slime Concentrate by defeating lv60+ Slimes. It is also possible to get the materials by either converting three of the previous rarity or exchanging Stardust for them in the game’s Stardust Exchange Shop.

To recap, here’s how to get Slime Condensate, Slime Secretions, and Slime Concentrate in Genshin Impact:

Slime Condensate: Can be acquired by defeating Slimes of any level.

Can be acquired by defeating Slimes of any level. Slime Secretions: Can be acquired by defeating lv40+ Slimes.

Can be acquired by defeating lv40+ Slimes. Slime Concentrate: Can be acquired by defeating lv60+ Slimes.

Where to Find all Yaoyao Ascension Materials: How to Get Quelled Creeper in Genshin Impact

You will be able to get Quelled Creeper by defeating the Dendro Hypostasis world boss, which can in turn be found by heading to the deserted area of Sumeru, more specifically to a cave located directly below the second Dar al-Shifa Teleport Waypoint. You can check out the exact location of the boss in our Dendro Hypostasis Location guide.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. The game’s version 3.4 is set to be released on January 18-19 2022.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023