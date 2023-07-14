Exoprimal Multiplayer Guide: How to Invite and Play With Friends

Image: Capcom

Exoprimal is definitely worth trying to play with other known players if you have the game, it will take the experience to the next level. I know that the invite situation for the game can be a bit strange because of the process you have to follow outside the game itself. This article will take you through how to invite and play with your friends in Exoprimal.

How to Invite Other Players in Exoprimal

In order to invite players, you will need to first get into the main section of the game past the tutorial. I also recommend that you link up your Capcom ID when you boot up Exoprimal for the first time so you can also use crossplay functionality. When you are prepared to invite others you have to (unfortunately) go through a slightly tedious method to invite anyone. I have created sections for each platform’s invite process below for you to follow.

Inviting Other Players on PlayStation

Press the PlayStation Logo Button. Select the “Game Base” menu and then select the friend you would like to invite. Press on the icon with the rectangle, lines, and controller. It will say “Invite to Game”. Invite the player to Exoprimal from there. Have your friend join you.

Inviting Other Players on Xbox

Go to the Xbox Menu. Make your way to your friend list and select the friend you want to invite. Invite that friend to Exoprimal from there. Have your friend join you.

Inviting Other Players on PC/Steam

Press Shift and Tab at the same time to open Steam up while in-game. Go to your friend’s list. Invite your friend from their page and then make your way back to Exoprimal. Have your friend join you.

After all of that, you can then play Exoprimal in a party with your friends. It is unknown why there wasn’t an in-game invite process, but this is the main invitation process for the game.

Does Exoprimal Have Crossplay?

Yes, but there is a very large caveat to that answer. Crossplay is only available at the time of writing while you are actually matchmaking. This means that you can’t just boot up the game and invite your friends who are on different platforms. Instead, you can take the (quite possibly) one-in-a-million chance of meeting your friend via matchmaking — fun right? Right…?

For the time being, it is best to buy the game on a platform that your friend(s) has it on if you have access to that particular platform. Nonetheless, there is indeed Crossplay but just in a slightly less-than-ideal way for many players. If you are all on the same platform then you can just follow the invite method in Exoprimal that I have written for you above.

