Exoprimal’s Complicated Crossplay, Explained

Exporimal is an online third-person multiplayer game with soldiers in Exosuits that grants them a range of abilities for some fast-paced action. The game’s online nature has gamers wondering whether they can play with their friends on a different platform in a crossplay fashion. The good news is that Exporimal does include crossplay, but not in the traditional sense. This guide will explain the complicated crossplay feature in Exporimal.

Explanation of Crossplay for Exoprimal

Exporimal features crossplay across all platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC. Unfortunately, currently, crossplay only works during matchmaking, meaning players can’t invite friends to their party who are playing on a different platform. This is frustrating for now and kind of defeats the purpose of a crossplay feature, but we are hoping this is just for now, and Capcom will release a post-launch update to resolve this issue.

How to Enable Crossplay for Exoprimal

For players to enable crossplay, it’s required for players to sign in with their Capcom ID when booting up the game. If you have yet to create a Capcom ID or have forgotten your login information, you can head to the official website. For those who need clarification about this ID, it is the same one that fans used to play Street Fighter 6 earlier in the year.

In my personal opinion, I think Capcom needs to get ahead of this as soon as possible and enable crossplay for party creation. Exporimal’s fun lies in having a great online experience; nothing is better than playing an online game with friends in a party. There’s no answer on why Capcom decided to go this route, but we can only hope that the developers make this fix soon as we get further from the official launch date.

If you were on the fence about Exporimal and this sealed the deal for you, the good news is that the game is free on Xbox Game Pass. So if you have access to this subscription, the recommendation is to give it a shot.

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2023