When Does Exoprimal Release? Exoprimal Release Date, Platforms, and More

Image: Capcom

Capcom’s upcoming dinosaur horde shooter game is coming out a lot sooner than many thought. After being in a few beta phases for a while, we now have a release date for Exoprimal along with other details. You can find these below.

What is the Release Date for Exoprimal?

Exoprimal is going to be released on July 14, 2023. That is a few months away from now, but after we saw more gameplay regarding this title, you can make your own opinions if it interests you.

Further, the game will have an Open Beta coming out later in the middle of March. Here, you can test out the core functions of the game along with playing around with a handful of the Exosuits you see in the trailers.

What Platforms is Exoprimal Coming Out On?

Exoprimal will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Good news for players on all the systems: the game will also support cross-platform play! Despite what platform you’re on, you can play Exoprimal with anyone.

Related: How to Join the Exoprimal Open Beta Test

Of course, to utilize any of the online functionalities of this game, you have to register a Capcom ID to the platform you’re planning to play the game on. The game is going to have the ‘always online’ aspect to it, so you basically have to have an internet connection and the Capcom ID.

Will Exoprimal Be Free-to-Play?

The game will not be free-to-play. Instead, people who own Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the game on Day One. Apart from the beta, you can play this game at no additional cost with Microsoft’s subscription service.

Unless you’re someone on PC who doesn’t own Game Pass or if you’re a PlayStation player, you will have to buy the game at full retail price when it releases on July 14. Pre-orders should be available shortly.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023