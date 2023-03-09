Image: Capcom

Now that new updates have come out regarding the release date of Exoprimal and more, we now have a better idea of what we should expect. Furthermore, if you want to get an idea of what the game is all about, there is an upcoming open beta. Here’s what you need to know on how you can join the Exoprimal Open Beta test coming up.

How to Join the Exoprimal Open Beta Test

Since this is an open beta, you will be able to join it without signing up to get a chance of getting in. You will simply be able to join it once it goes live for your respective platform’s store.

The beta will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC via Steam and Windows. You will need a Capcom ID linked to the account you’re planning on playing the game with.

How Long is the Exoprimal Open Beta Test?

The open beta will run from Thursday, March 16 at 5 PM PDT to Sunday, March 19 at 4:59 PM PDT. Convert times as you see necessary. During this three-day period, you can check out a handful of Exosuits and Rigs that will be playable when the full game releases later this year.

Since the beta is only up for a few days, you will only be able to participate in the tutorial modes, training, and the “Dino Survival” mode.

Will Progress Transfer from the Open Beta to the Full Release?

If you are looking to make some progress ahead of the game’s release, that won’t be possible. Instead, you will earn the Aibius Medal charm that you can put onto your character in the full release of the game.

To earn that, you will need to answer a survey at the end or during the beta test. Once you complete it, you’ll be given a code for your platform of choice once we get closer to the full release. This item might be available at a later time without having to participate.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023