Update 3 has arrived for Far Cry 6, and here’s the full information of the changes added with this patch. This particular update includes significant fixes to the game such as NPC models becoming corrupt after joining a co-op session and even has fixes for the ‘HD Texture Pack’ on PC among many more alterations on top of the previous patch. The following section will list the official patch notes. Here’s everything new with Far Cry 6 update 3.

Far Cry 6 Update 3 Patch Notes

General

Fixed an issue that could cause NPC models to become corrupted for players joining a co-op session, after an extended co-op playtime.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to not be shown on the minimap during the “Cocodrilo” Special Operation.

Vaas: Insanity

Fixed an issue that could cause the host to be stuck in a black screen after pressing “Save and Quit” in the final scoreboard.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Self-Help”, “Dear Diary” and “Freudian Field Day” achievements to not correctly unlock after meeting the required conditions.

PC

HD Texture Pack — Some assets appearing blurryDeveloper comment: We have made some changes for the HD Texture Pack on PC that should decrease the blurriness that appeared for some players when using the HD Texture Pack. When looking into these reports, we are seeing players using graphics cards with less than 12 GB of VRAM available. When using the HD Texture Pack with less than the minimum required VRAM available, the performance and the look of the game can be worse than without the pack.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Aim Type” and “Weapon Wheel Interaction” options to reset to default when restarting the game.

Xbox

Fixed an issue that could cause the Vaas: Insanity DLC to become unavailable when signing out and signing in to the same Xbox Live profile.

Fixed an issue that caused players to constantly be prompted with a “Quit Game” message after restarting from Rest mode.

Xbox One

Fixed an issue that could cause weapons and weapon attachments to disappear.

Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue that could cause the Menu cursor to get stuck on screen when opening the military escalation popup after loading a save.

That is all of the changes made to the game with this particular patch. Whether you’re looking for roosters or exploring the world, there is a vast array of fixes with this update for you to have a better user experience while playing through the game. The patch itself weighs in at a whopping 22.75 GB for PlayStation 5, it’s time to start getting it downloaded if you plan to.

Far Cry 6 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Far Cry 6 website.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2021