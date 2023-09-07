FF7 Ever Crisis Banner Schedule | Current and Upcoming Featured Banners

Image: Square Enix

While Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis gives players access to its entire cast from the start, the gacha system is still important to equip those characters with their best weapons and armor. Ever Crisis has very brief banners compared to other gacha games, with featured banners only lasting roughly one week. The stamp card pity system isn’t that helpful either in its current state, so the only way you’re going to be guaranteed a featured 5-Star weapon or outfit is to save a ton of gems and plan around the banner schedule. Here are the current and upcoming featured banners in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis.

Current FF7 Ever Crisis Featured Banner

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The current featured Ever Crisis banner contains 5-Star weapons and armor for both Cloud and Barrett. Cloud’s 5-Star sword Murasame and Barrett’s 5-Star gun Heavy Hauser are available on this banner alongside the 5-Star Murasame Battle Guard and Scrap Armor for Cloud and Barrett respectively. This banner will end one week after launch on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 6:59pm PT/9:59pm ET.

Murasame lets Cloud cast Thunderstrike, which does 750% Lightning physical damage to a single foe. It also boosts his physical attack and lightning ability damage on top of that. As for Barrett’s Heavy Hauser, it lets him cast Pyroball, a powerful attack that does 940% non-elemental physical damage on a single enemy. Plus, the weapon boosts his physical and magical attack power while also boosting both damage types even further when the command gauge of Attack Stance is at its maximum.

Current FF7 Ever Crisis Special Banner

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In addition to the current featured banner, there is also a special launch celebration banner that guarantees a 5-Star weapon for a Final Fantasy VII and Crisis Core character and another banner that guarantees a 5-Star weapon for a First Soldier character. These banners can only be used once each. They will last for one month after launch, ending on Friday, October 6, 2023, at6:59pm PT/9:59pm ET

Upcoming Ever Crisis Featured Banners

Image: Square Enix

The current list of upcoming featured and special banners in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is currently unknown. Since the current featured banner ends in a week, however, it shouldn’t take long for an announcement to be made about its follow-up. With Cloud and Barrett taking the spotlight on the first banner, it’s likely that they’ll be followed by Tifa and Aerith if we’re basing things on popularity. There could also be a First Soldier-centric banner with the trio of those characters currently in the game, or Square Enix could pull a wild card and give us something like Tifa and Red XIII.

This guide will be updated once more information is released about future banners.

- This article was updated on September 7th, 2023