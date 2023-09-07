FF7 Ever Crisis Stamp Card Pity System Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is a gacha game, so of course it has a pity system. Unlike other gacha staples like Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis doesn’t use the standard soft and hard pity system that many gamers have come to know. Instead, Ever Crisis uses a stamp system that gives players a punch card-like reward system that ensures they’ll get the featured 5-Star weapons and armor on a banner eventually. How do stamps work in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis though?

What Are Stamps in Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis?

Stamps are the pity system in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis. For every 10-pull you make on a featured banner, you’ll earn at least one stamp. Once you reach six stamps on your sheet, you’ll get the featured 5-Star weapon. At 12 stamps, you’ll get the featured 5-Star armor. You can select which 5-Star item you want in the 6th and 12th stamp slots before making a pull, which is how you can differentiate between the weapons and armor on the Cloud and Barrett banner, for example.

There are also multiple pages on your stamp card if you’re spending a ton of money on pulls and drawing a ton on a certain banner. The first page lets you select a 5-Star weapon and a 5-Star armor piece, the second page has a random 5-Star weapon and a chosen 5-Star armor piece, and the third page has a random 4-Star weapon and chosen 5-Star weapon. The stamp sheet continues indefinitely after that with EX pages, which contain a random 4-Star weapon and a random 5-Star weapon.

Do Stamps Carry Over in Ever Crisis?

It doesn’t seem like stamps carry over between banners, so keep that in mind if you’re trying to save for future banners. The game lists an end date for the current stamp card (September 14, 2023, at 8:59 PM CT) so it looks like you’ll have a fresh stamp sheet once the next banner goes live.

FF7 Ever Crisis Stamp Card Odds

You’ll get a guaranteed stamp for every multi-draw you do in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, but here are the odds for getting stamps from general pulls.

1 Stamp: 45%

2 Stamps: 35%

3 Stamps: 15.92%

4 Stamps: 2.02%

5 Stamps: 1.5%

6 Stamps: 0.55%

12 Stamps: 0.01%

Is it possible to get all 12 stamps in a single 10-pull, but let’s be real: it’s not happening. You can reroll your account until this happens if you want, but it’s not worth the headache. Stamps are a reliable way to get a 5-Star featured weapon if you really want it, but don’t count on getting all 12 for the guaranteed 5-Star outfit unless you’re really dedicated to pulling on a certain banner. That’s not even to mention pages 2 and 3 of the stamp sheet, which are absolutely meant for whales and not normal people.

