FFXIV: All Orchestrion Rolls in 6.1 and How to Get Them

Final Fantasy XIV has been getting exponential attention as always and with patch 6.1 this has seen many existing players and returning players indulging themselves with everything the new patch has to offer. Including all of the other additions, there have been new Orchestrion Rolls that have arrived in the game and there is certainly a lot of them to find. This guide will take you through all of the new FFXIV 6.1 Orchestrion Rolls and how to get them.

FFXIV 6.1 Orchestrion Rolls

There are many new Orcestrion rolls and one of the orchestrion rolls is the ‘Gateway to Paradise’ Orchestrion Roll that can be acquired simply at one of the Gold Saucer prize exchanges at the center roulette. It will cost you 50,000 MGP to purchase for your character to obtain.

In terms of all of the other new FFXIV Orchestrion Rolls, there are also all of the following new Orchestrion Rolls:

Aftermath — This can be acquired through the hard version of the Amdapor Keep dungeon.

— This can be acquired through the hard version of the Amdapor Keep dungeon. Black Steel, Cold Embers — Can be bought for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’ at Garlemald.

— Can be bought for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’ at Garlemald. Descent — This can be acquired through the Dusk Vigil dungeon.

— This can be acquired through the Dusk Vigil dungeon. Dreams Of Man — Can be bought for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’ within Labyrinthos.

— Can be bought for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’ within Labyrinthos. Festival Of The Hunt — This can be bought for 1000 crystals within the Wolves’ Den Pier.

— This can be bought for 1000 crystals within the Wolves’ Den Pier. Gateway To Paradise — Acquired at the Gold Saucer as aforementioned.

— Acquired at the Gold Saucer as aforementioned. Home Beyond The Horizon — Can be bought for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’ at Garlemald.

— Can be bought for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’ at Garlemald. In The Balance — This can be gotten in the Aglaia Alliance raid.

— This can be gotten in the Aglaia Alliance raid. Like A Summer Rain — Acquired through Neverreap dungeon.

— Acquired through Neverreap dungeon. Perfumed Eves —Can be bought at Radz-at-Han for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’.

—Can be bought at Radz-at-Han for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’. Pilgrimage — Acquired through the Aglaia Alliance raid.

— Acquired through the Aglaia Alliance raid. Prayers Repeated —Can be bought for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’ at Thavnair.

—Can be bought for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’ at Thavnair. Radiance — Acquired through the Aglaia Alliance raid.

— Acquired through the Aglaia Alliance raid. Run! — This can be bought for 1000 crystals within the Wolves’ Den Pier.

— This can be bought for 1000 crystals within the Wolves’ Den Pier. Starlight And Sellswords — Bought for 5000 Gil in areas such as residential areas.

— Bought for 5000 Gil in areas such as residential areas. Stars Long Dead — Can be bought at Elpis for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’.

— Can be bought at Elpis for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’. The Day Will Come — Can be bought at Old Sharlayan for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’.

— Can be bought at Old Sharlayan for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’. The Final Day — Can be synthesised with materials gained from the Wandering Minstrel.

— Can be synthesised with materials gained from the Wandering Minstrel. The Map Unfolds — Can be acquired at the Alzadaal’s Legacy dungeon.

— Can be acquired at the Alzadaal’s Legacy dungeon. The Nautilus Knoweth — Can be bought at Old Sharlayan for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’.

— Can be bought at Old Sharlayan for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’. Vibrant Voices — Can be bought at Radz-at-Han for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’.

— Can be bought at Radz-at-Han for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’. Warming Up — This is bought for 1000 crystals within the Wolves’ Den Pier.

— This is bought for 1000 crystals within the Wolves’ Den Pier. Welcome To Our Town! — Can be bought at Mare Lamentorum for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’.

— Can be bought at Mare Lamentorum for 350 ‘Bicolor Gemstones’. With Hearts Aligned — Can be synthesised with materials gained from the Wandering Minstrel.

As can be observed there is certainly a lot to gather and your bard self will be enjoying gathering all of these new Orchestrion Rolls indeed. Some are easier to acquire than others but there will be a lot of enjoyment found in trying to acquire all of them throughout the experience. Given the sheer number of new Orcestrion Rolls, your collection of the new Orcestrion Rolls will increase a lot!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.