FFXIV Duty Support System Explained: How to Use NPC Allies in Dungeons

Final Fantasy XIV’s latest 6.1 patch has just went live and players have been delving into all of the new content with excited players rushing to the frontlines to get the chance to play through everything that the patch has to offer. Of course, with the patch there is the new duty support system that players can take advantage of to play instanced dungeons and trials with instead of other players if you are needing to quickly complete a dungeon and don’t want to wait in a queue. This guide article will take you through the process of how to utilize the NPCs and how to of course use the FFXIV Duty Support System.

How To Take Advantage Of The FFXIV Duty Support System

In order to use the duty support system, you will of course have to unlock some instanced dungeons. As you play through the game you will be sure to collect a lot of these. After which you will be able to use the ‘Duty Support’ option in the Duty tab through the game menu. Once there you will be able to see all of the dungeons you can choose to complete with NPC Allies.

You will notice that the NPCs are scaled to the chosen dungeon’s/trial’s level. The NPC classes remain the same but there is a vast variety of benefits with each of the classes and of course, there is a healer included for you. Through testing this morning, I have found that marking targets in a dungeon as a priority appears to make most of the party focus on that target but it may be a coincidence. The main thing to know is that you will be able to use the NPC allies as an extra backup for enemies and they will follow your moves through the area so it will mean that you can go through the dungeon at a pace of your choosing.

Whether you are trying to level up quickly or get through the story faster, this new feature means you won’t have to wait on other players to complete the dungeons and trials.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2022