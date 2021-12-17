FFXIV Endwalker Hunt Guide: How to Unlock, Rewards, and More

In Final Fantasy XIV, players have the ability to take part in many activities aside from the game’s main and side quests, with hunting being one of the most important, as taking part in them proves to be not only a fair challenge, in some cases, but also a good way to stock up XP as you proceed through the game’s Main Scenario Quests. With that said, we will now tell you how to unlock the new Hunt Board in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

FFXIV Endwalker Hunt: How to Unlock / Rewards

You can unlock the hunt system in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker by completing the “The Hunt for Specimens” quest, which can be accepted by talking to Diminutive Gleaner on Old Sharlayan (X: 11-12, Y:12-12.5). But be advised, since you can only accept or access the quest after finishing ”Let the Hunt Begin”, introduced on A Realm Reborn, and the ”Elite and Dangerous”, part of Heavensward. After completing “The Hunt for Specimens”, you will be given the Junior Guildship Mark Bills, which will, in turn, give you access to novice hunts on the Hunt Board. To recap, here’s how to unlock hunts on Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker:

Complete both ”Let the Hunt Begin” and ”Elite and Dangerous”.

Go to Old Sharlayan.

Find Diminutive Gleaner on X: 11-12, Y:12-12.5.

Accept and complete “The Hunt for Specimens”.

After getting access to the hunts on FFXIV Endwalker, you can then complete them to earn XP, Gil, Tombstones, and Sacks of Nuts, which you can in turn exchange for rewards such as Materials, minions, cosmetics. Among the many items available, the Diabolos Wings and the Nagxian Cat minion, which can be acquired in exchange for 800 Sacks of Nuts each, are fan favorites.

How to Get More Hunt Bills and the Elite Marks

You can get access to more hunts by getting new mark bills, which will be given to you after completing the quests below:

Associate Guildship Mark Bills : Complete the ”That Specimen Came from the Moon” quest (LV.83)

: Complete the ”That Specimen Came from the Moon” quest (LV.83) Senior Guildship Mark Bills : Complete the ”A Hunt for the Ages” quest (LV.89)

: Complete the ”A Hunt for the Ages” quest (LV.89) Endwalker Elite Marks: Complete the ”Perfect Specimens” quest (LV.90)

You can play Endwalker right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PCs, via Steam. The game’s new Pandemonium raid is set to be released in the third quarter of December, you can check out everything you need to know about the new raid, such as its release date, here.

- This article was updated on December 17th, 2021