FFXIV: How To Make More Gil As a Carpenter

Learning how to make more Gil as a Carpenter is a bit trickier than the rest. Depending on the patch, Carpenter swaps with Weaver, Leatherworker, and Goldsmith on the newest accessories but rarely gets any big-ticket items only they can craft. There are of course bows, staves, and fishing rods that only Carpenter can craft but as Tomestones or crafting and gathering scrips can be exchanged for equal or better items, woodworking is not the easiest way to make bank. However, by leveling Botanist for strong synergy and lower crafting prices, as well as focusing on a few key categories, Carpenter can eventually compete with the best of them. Here’s everything we know about how to make more Gil as a Carpenter in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Make More Gil As a Carpenter in Final Fantasy XIV

The best ways to earn more Gil as a Carpenter in Final Fantasy XIV are to supply lumber to other crafters, make must-have furniture, and HQ fishing rods. Check below for in-depth explanations on how to make more Gil as a Carpenter in Final Fantasy XIV.

You’re the Supplier Now

This is a no-brainer. One of the first crafts you’ll be asked to create is a piece of lumber. Lumber is generally made by gathering a certain amount of logs (the aforementioned Botanist synergy) than just smashing those logs into lumber. While the higher level or newer lumber may tempt you to focus only on those, check your world’s market board to see what is actually in need. Lots of lower-level lumber is in high demand as crafts, even very high-level ones, may require lumber from a previous patch or expansion. Target places with low competition and craft up a few stacks.

To really optimize your lumber supply chain, check the recipes that require the lumber you are making and put up stacks equalling the amount needed per craft. For example, the Aesthete’s Raising Hammer requires two Merbau Lumber so putting up a few stacks of two will entice Armorers looking to build one to buy yours over everyone else’s. Crafters will often see stacks of 99 for cheaper but pick a stack of three to five pieces at a higher price if they are planning to craft just one or two items. Just like you, they are looking to turn a profit and don’t want to spend more than they have to.

Speaking of profit, the last thing to consider when going into the lumber game is to perform cost calculations of logs versus lumber. If you see a lot of logs up and they are going for more than the lumber you have to put work in for, sell the raw logs instead. However, most of the time the logs will go for less so judge if buying enough to make lumber would net profit and buy them out. The goal with Carpenter is to always work smarter and not harder.

Eorzea Furniture King

Selling furniture should by no means be considered your primary source of income as a carpenter. This is a nice additional income as your customer base for furniture is a lot smaller than your lumber customer base. Out of all the crafters though, Carpenter may have the most interesting furniture crafts in the game. While it would be easy to just build everything, think through the below items which a lot of connoisseurs will be looking out for when designing their houses.

Partitions

Cupboards

Cabinet

Windows

Outdoor items (Firewood, Stump Stool, Etc)

Primal Furniture Items (Get a friend and do EX trials unsynced)

Catch a Whale of a Customer

Finally, probably another “do it in addition” item, fishing rods. No other class creates fishing rods meaning you should definitely capitalize on this exclusivity. While not a lot of players pick up fishing as a hobby or a main gathering class, those that do usually have done most everything else already and have Gil to burn or picked it up as a hobby and don’t care about the cost of rods. With that in mind, to really maximize your profits when making fishing rods, remember to first go and farm up the materials on Botanist then aim to HQ them yourself.

Pay attention to upcoming patches and try to craft the newest rod, but honestly, if you stock HQ rods for every five-ten levels, you’ll start seeing cash roll in as players learn the finer arts of angling. It’s a great way to both supply the world of Eorzea as well as fill your pockets to the brim!

Well, knock on wood, but you’re well on your way to getting the most out of Carpenter. Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4, and PS5. Be sure to check out our other Gil earning guides while you’re here.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2021