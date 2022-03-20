FFXIV Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

Your guide to multiplayer in Final Fantasy XIV!

March 20th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

FFXIV-Multiplayer-group-up-article

Final Fantasy XIV has made its mark on the gaming landscape since its release and players are still traveling through the lands to this very day. Of course with new content such as within Endwalker being available, there is always something new for people to play through and whether it be the main story content or simply enjoying yourself with other online players in the world, there is an omnipresent sense of community interwoven through the game’s veins. This guide article will take you through the process of how to group up with others in the game and how to make usage of the FFXIV multiplayer elements.

How To Play With Others In Final Fantasy XIV

In order to invite others to join you on your adventure, you will have to have the paid version of the game however if you are simply planning to join others, then someone else with the paid version can invite you to their party. In general, in order to join up with others and invite people in-game, you can navigate to the ‘party’ menu and then go to the ‘Party Members’ section. At this point you can go to the player search area and then opt for searching for their character’s name within the experience.

Simply ask who you’re wanting to join up with what this is and then type it up and search. Once you have found their character you can press on their name and select the ‘invite to party’ option. You can also send them a friend request via the same method which will assist you in finding them quickly again. You can also simply search for other parties that are available or join an invite that you personally get instead.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

