FFXIV: The Maiden’s Rhapsody Event 2022 Guide: How To Start and Event Rewards

Final Fantasy XIV fans will be happy to hear that another event is making its way to Eorzea extremely soon. This event is a returning one that players enjoy and the rewards on offer are sure to make you want to delve into the event when it arrives. The Maiden’s Rhapsody Event for FFXIV is back and this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about it and the event rewards associated with it.

How To Start The Maiden’s Rhapsody 2022 Event Quest In FFXIV

In order to start the event quest, you will have to wait until the 28th of April, just a day after the Hatching-Tide event ends for players. The Maiden’s Rhapsody event quest will officially begin at 9 AM BST time (4 AM CDT) until Wednesday the 18th of May at 3:59 PM BST time. When the event starts you will be able to begin to find where the quest is located.

Simply travel to Limsa Lominsa and you will be able to find a character named Remumu on the Upper Decks at the exact coordinates of X:11.6 and Y:11.2. They are a reporter and you will be helping them with their next story for the event. The quest’s name is ‘A Journey to Remember’, now you can go forth and grab the quest when it’s available!

Of course, this event has happened before so you will keep the progress that you have gained before for the event if you want to ensure you proceed with your quest as you had it before in the previous occurrences of the events.

Event Rewards For The Maiden’s Rhapsody In FFXIV

In terms of the event rewards this year, there is a very special unique armor set to acquire. If you are looking to show off to others after the patch 6.1 release. The Amatsu armor will be available for players to acquire with this event, the piece names are:

Amatsu Hachigane — Headgear

— Headgear Amatsu Togi — Body armor

— Body armor Amatsu Tekko — Hands (armor)

— Hands (armor) Amatsu Haidate — Legs (armor)

— Legs (armor) Amatsu Sune-ate — Feet armor

It’s time to get prepared for The Maiden’s Rhapsody event!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.