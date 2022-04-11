FFXIV Hatching Tide Event 2022 Guide: How to Get The Hatching Bunny Minion

Hatching-tide is arriving once again to Final Fantasy XIV and many players will be excited to obtain all of the rewards and partake in the festivities that are going to be happening during the event. The game has a long history of including brilliant events for players to enjoy and everyone flocks to the experience once again in order to play through them when the next one arrives. This guide article will inform you of everything that you need to know about the FFXIV Hatching Tide event and also how to obtain the Hatching Bunny minion spotted in the official blog post.

How To Start The Hatching Tide 2022 Event Quest In FFXIV

The event itself is set to start on Wednesday the 13th of April. This is of course very close after the release of patch 6.1 which players have also been very excited about. The starting time for the event is 8 Am GMT which is 3 Am CDT and the event will continue until the 27th of April at 2:59 PM GMT/9:59 Am CDT.

When the event starts up, the quest will then be available for players to obtain from the character Jihli Aliapoh in Old Gridania at the coordinates of X:10.2 and Y:9.4.



The quest title is ‘Hippity, Hoppity, Happily’ and in order to play the quest, you will just have to be above level 15 and then you can start to play the event quest.

How To Get The Hatching Bunny Minion

There are of course a myriad of rewards available for completing the event and playing through it. The rewards are as follows:

Eat Egg Emote

Eggsemplary Basket

Hatching-tide Mobile

Hatching Bunny Minion

The minion will of course be of great interest to many players for them to try and obtain due to its stylistic aesthetic! In order to get the Hatching Bunny Minion, you will simply have to work your way through everything that the event offers and you will have the adorable minion in no time at all. Why don’t you bring your new minion along with you when playing as your bard? Showcase your jubilations for the event to everyone around you.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.