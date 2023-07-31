FFXIV x Fall Guys: Release Date, Skins, Fame Pass, and Gold Saucer Update

Image: Epic Games

Battle Royales and MMOs are two game genres filled to the brim with crossover content. That fact is only becoming more apparent thanks to the upcoming Fall Guys collaboration with Final Fantasy XIV. Both titles are receiving new content in varying degrees, though the extent of these additions is still unknown. Even so, players should be aware of when the FFXIV x Fall Guys collaboration will go live, as it will arrive to each game at different times.

FFXIV x Fall Guys Collaboration Release Dates and Content

Fall Guys will be receiving its end of the collaboration sometime around August 22, with a special Warriors of Light costume set becoming available as part of its Fame Pass. The costumes include visages based on the Alphinaud and Alisaie characters, the Goobbue, Namazu, Fat Chocobo, and Fat Black Chocobo species, and the White Mage job. Other additions are left unspecified, but the official blog post on the collaboration hints at more content to be shared later. The official FFXIV website also mentions new emotes, so players already happy with their current skins won’t be left behind.

Image: Square Enix

On the FFXIV side of the collaboration, details are a bit more scarce. For now, players can expect an update to the Gold Saucer that adds a Fall Guys-styled battle royale mode, complete with obstacles and platforming challenges. This collaboration is also planned to occur during the 6.5x patches, which means FFXIV players will need to wait a couple of months before they can enjoy the additions too.

While information on FFXIV’s additions is lacking, practically every prior collaboration has included costumes or minions as rewards, so players can likely expect those to show up during the update. While Fall Guys collaborations usually only include costumes, there have also been entirely new stages added as part of previous crossovers. It’s unknown whether these facts will remain true, so fans should continue keeping an eye out for news from both titles.

- This article was updated on July 30th, 2023