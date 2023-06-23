FFXVI Angel of Death Hunt Location: Where to Find Claireview in Sanbreque

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy 16 Notorious Marks are objectives where players are tasked with hunting down elite enemies. Defeating these enemies and completing hunts will reward players with a high amount of Gil, experience points, rare crafting materials, and Renown. One of the first Hunt available to the player is The Angel of Death, in Claireview of Sanbreque. This guide will cover how to find Claireview in Sanbreque and find the Angel of Death.

Where to Find Claireview in Sanbreque for The Angel of Death Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

Players first need to know that the Hunt Board becomes available after completing the 29th mission in Final Fantasy 16. This mission is called “The Gathering Storm,” — and afterward, the Hunt Board is unlocked. With three options available at this point in the story, The Angel of Death is the hardest to locate. Players can find The Angel of Death in West Claireview Plan, southwest of the Northreach fast-travel Obelisk. Refer to the image below for the exact location of this beast (where my marker lies.)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: FFXVI Belphegor Hunt Location: Where to Find The Broken Hilt in Rosaria

How to Beat The Angel of Death in Final Fantasy 16

Aruna, The Angel of Death, is a Rank C — meaning it’s one of the easier options of the Notorious Ranks. This enemy makes calculated attacks that can seem slow at first but then rain down on you dealing heavy damage. Make sure to have your finger on the evade button (R1) and prepare to execute when the time is right. If you’re quick enough with the dodge, you can spend most of the fight up close and personal with the enemy — dealing as much damage with your abilities and attacks. I defeated the Angel of Death on my first try at level 25.

Your reward for beating The Angel of Death will be a large sum of experience points, 10 Renown, and 6,200 Gil. This enemy will also drop a Clouded Eye — a rare crafting material. To turn in this Renown, head to the Hideaway and go to the Patron’s Whisper to the left of the Hunt Board.

- This article was updated on June 23rd, 2023