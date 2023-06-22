FFXVI Level Cap: What is the Maximum Level in Final Fantasy 16?

Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XVI — the latest entry in the long-running franchise — takes a new direction, primarily focusing on story and fast-paced action combat. Still, the game features RPG elements that fans have come to know and love from the series, meaning that players will have the opportunity to level up and become stronger. But what is the level cap for the main character, Clive? This guide will cover the maximum level in Final Fantasy XVI.

What is the Level Cap in Final Fantasy 16?

The maximum level in Final Fantasy XVI is 50. This level cap is then increased to 100 in the New Game Plus Mode — Final Fantasy Mode. Players will have to beat the main storyline and start a new game plus in Final Fantasy mode to level up their character further past level 50.

What’s so great about Final Fantasy XVI’s new game-plus mode is the fact that the game switches up the playthrough by adding new enemy types and enemy placements. Not only that, crafting Ultima Weapons will become available in this more challenging mode as well. This is a great way to keep the experience fresh, giving players more of a reason to grind and reach that level 100!

How to Level Up in Final Fantasy 16

If you want to reach the highest level in Final Fantasy XVI as quickly as possible, there are numerous ways to gain experience points fast. Players can earn experience points through the main quests, side quests, defeating enemies, and other side activities. In other words, playing through the game and exploring its world is the best way to level up as fast as possible.

You’ll gain ability points to improve Clive’s stats and skills as you level up in Final Fantasy XVI. This is where combos come into play, where the game allows players to create their build and customize the skills they would like to use in battle. Players can achieve this through the massive in-game skill tree.