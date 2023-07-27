FFXVI Muddy Murder Hunt Location: Where to Find the Flan Prince in Hawk’s Cry Cliff

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XVI has a brilliant array of monsters to battle and Final Fantasy fans will be highly familiar with Flans but one Notorious Hunt mark is actually based on the Flan Prince. It is a great hunt that will put your skills to the test, but I know it can take some searching to actually find it. This article will take you through where to find the Flan Prince on Hawk’s Cry Cliff in Final Fantasy XVI.

Muddy Murder Hunt Location in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After you fast-travel to the Hawk’s Cry Cliff Obelisk, make your way down to near the very bottom of the cliff. On the right side, you will find a large area of grassland with a drop to the running river visible, walk onto that grassland area. Head to the center and when you do so, the hunt with the Flan Prince will start — the Flan appears from underneath the ground as a puddle.

Related: FFXVI Griffin Hunt Location: Where to Find Dozmare South of Caer Norvent River Gate

When the battle starts, I recommend that you make sure to swap between various Eikons quickly to use as many abilities as you can. The Flan Prince is one of the more difficult hunts at this stage in the game and having an early chip-away at the Flan Prince’s health during the encounter can turn the tide in your favor. You will have defeated the Flan Prince in no time after you learn to dodge their attacks effectively.

Rewards for the Flan Prince Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

The Flan Prince is a Rank A hunt and for completing the Notorious Mark you will get 12,000 Gil and 30 Renown. Of course, that is not the only reward that you receive for turning the Flan Prince into a puddle on the ground. Instead, you also get one Gelatinous Mass. This is excellent and I recommend hunting down the Flan Prince as soon as you can once the hunt is available, since you can use that material as a component for crafting the Drakeslayer’s Bracelets — a brilliant complement to your other armor.

Related: FFXVI Mageth Brothers Hunt Location: Where are the Quietsands in Rosaria?

Now that you know where this Flan Prince lays in wait for you, it’s time to go back to Rosaria and relieve this Flan of its prince title in Final Fantasy XVI.

- This article was updated on July 27th, 2023