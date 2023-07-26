FFXVI Griffin Hunt Location: Where to Find Dozmare South of Caer Norvent River Gate

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XVI players will be familiar with trying to figure out where certain hunt locations are but the Griffin can be a particularly tough find. If you were anything like me while searching for this Griffin, you would have been running around the fields near Caer Norvent like a headless chicken on hot pursuit. Thankfully, this article will take you through where to find the Griffin Dozmare South of the Caer Norvent River Gate in Final Fantasy XVI.

Griffin Hunt Location in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first thing you will want to do is travel to the Lostwing Obelisk and NOT the Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate area: where you likely went originally to search. This hunt sneakily requires you to walk down through the Norvent Valley path, this path starts just out of Lostwing to the south. Shown on the map above is the place you should make your way to in order to find Dozmare.

I recommend still being prepared before reaching the hunt location as there are some prowling enemies near the gate. To trigger the Griffin hunt cutscene, you need to walk into the courtyard area next to the castle wall on the right side. Once there, Dozmare will jump down and you can begin taking care of this majestic Griffin.

Rewards for the Griffin Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

You will likely be going through this hunt not just for the general rewards but also for the “Blacksmith’s Blues'” side quest. After you have defeated Dozmare you can chat to the Blacksmith to continue the quest. However, Dozmare is of course a Rank B hunt and you will get 8500 Gil and 20 Renown as the general rewards.

In terms of materials, you will acquire one Meteorite and one Scarletite — perfect for crafting!

How to Defeat the Griffin Dozmare in Final Fantasy 16

The battle itself can be quite taxing if you don’t have the correct equipment with you. Be sure to stock up on both Potions and Hi-Potions before setting off to find Dozmare. I also brought a Stoneskin Tonic with me as it increases your defense for a portion of time. As long as you are being trigger-happy with the dodge button whenever Dozmare goes for an attack at you, this hunt won’t cause you too many issues.

The Aerial Blast ability on the Garuda Eikon chain is also excellent for doing extra damage to Dozmare while you are getting the regular attacks in — Don’t forget to use Torgal’s abilities too! Now that you know where to find the Griffin and how to defeat them, it’s time to jump back into the action.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2023