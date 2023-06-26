FFXVI Bomb King Hunt Location: Where is the Crock in Sanbreque?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Notorious Marks is an excellent feature in Final Fantasy 16, where players can hunt down ranked monsters for many rewards. However, these hunts can be tricky, as the game only gives you a little information on where to find the monsters. Take the Bomb King, for example, which is tied to a side quest called “Weird Science.” The hint for this hunt is to venture to The Crock. If you’re stuck and can’t seem to find this well-hidden monster — you have come to the right place. This guide will cover the Bomb King Hunt location and where to find the Crock in Final Fantasy 16.

The Crock Location for the Bomb King Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

Players can find The Crock and the Bomb King’s location in Final Fantasy 16 in the southeast area of the Sanbreque region. The quickest way to get to this area is to fast-travel to the Dragon’s Aery Obelisk — where you must proceed south from its location. Refer to the image attached to this guide, where my marker represents where The Crock and the Bomb King are located.

Once you approach this area, you will notice an area that resembles a coliseum. Head inside this coliseum and a short cutscene will begin. This is when the Bomb King will appear, and the battle will commence.

How to Beat the Bomb King in Final Fantasy 16

The Bomb King falls into the Rank B category, making it one of the easier of the Notorious Marks. Still, it would be wise to prepare for this fight by stocking up on potions and hi-potions by purchasing them from the Merchant in the Hideaway. Also, check to see if there are any available upgrades for your weapons and armor at the Blacksmith.

The Bomb King fight is straightforward until the enemy reaches about half its HP. This is when the Bomb King will start summoning smaller versions of itself, which will begin to explode and cause severe damage. I had the best luck at this part by evading these smaller enemies and focusing on the Bomb King the entire time — to avoid the explosive attacks that the Bomb King’s summons are there to do. If you are having trouble, practice in training mode!

After beating The Bomb King, you will be rewarded with 20 Renown, 9,000 Gil, and Bomb Ember (a rare crafting material.) You can use the Renown by heading to the Patron’s Whisper near the Hunt Board, where you can collect items depending on the amount of Renown you have in your inventory.

