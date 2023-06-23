FFXVI Breaker of Worlds Hunt Location: Where to Find the Fallen Giant in the Rosarian Ruins

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re looking for a real challenge, try Notorious Marks in Final Fantasy 16. Notorious Marks are hunting quests in the game where you are tasked to locate a specific enemy with only a description and a hint. The Hunt Board becomes available after completing The Gathering Storm main mission, and as you play through more main missions, the board will unlock more Hunt quests. For example, the Breaker of Worlds Hunt unlocks after completing the Into the Darkness main quest — where you must find the Fallen Giant. This guide will cover where to find the Fallen Giant in the Rosarian Ruins in Final Fantasy 16.

Where to Find the Fallen Giant for the Breaker of Worlds Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

The Fallen Giant in Final Fantasy 16 real name is Atlas, and players can find it northeast of Marthas Rest and southeast of Eastpool in the Cressida region. The quickest way to get to this location is to fast-travel to Martha’s Rest, take the north entrance, and head east. For the exact location of Atlas, refer to the image I have attached to this guide below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Atlas is resting where my marker is on the map — approach him and prepare for a brutal fight.

How to Beat Atlas in Final Fantasy 16

Atlas is the most challenging Notorious Mark you’d have encountered at this point in the game. With an S-Ranking, you must prepare beforehand to make it out on the other end. Prepare by stocking up on potions and tonics at the Merchant in Hideaway before making the trek to Atlas’s location.

Using Titan’s Block against Atlas is highly recommended, as it can block most of its attacks, negating some damage you would receive. The best way to fight Atlas is to play defensive and read Atlas’s movement to understand its attack pattern better. Use Titan Block when Atlas gets too close, keep your finger on the evade button, and use it when the time is right.

There are moments where Atlas uses very slow attacks, which you should move in and use as many Eikonic abilities for combo damage! Make sure to practice at the Arete Stone if you are having trouble. It took me about five tries before I finally defeated Atlas, so don’t feel discouraged if you lose a few times.

Defeating Atlas will reward you with 27,000 Gil, 50 Renown, and the Fallen Iron crafting material. You can use the Fallen Iron at the Blacksmith and Renown at Patron’s Whisper at Hideaway.

- This article was updated on June 23rd, 2023