FFXVI Hill to Die on Hunt Location: Where to Find the “Black Boulder” in the Velkroy Desert

Final Fantasy 16’s side content is fun — especially Notorious Marks. Notorious Marks are side quests where players can hunt down challenging enemies in return for a large sum of experience points and rare crafting materials. They are also a great way to gain Renown, which can be traded at the Patron’s Whisper for specific items. As you continue through the story, more Notorious Marks will become available. One of the earlier ones is the “Hill to Die On” Hunt, where you aim to find a Black Boulder. This guide will cover where to find the Black Boulder for the Hill to Die Hunt in Final Fantasy 16.

Black Boulder Location for the Hill to Die on Hunt Quest in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The “Black Boulder” in Final Fantasy 16 during the Hill to Die On Hunt is called Fastitocalon. Fastitocalon can be found in the Velkroy Desert, Dhalmekia – in the northeastern part of The Velkroy Desert. To get there quickly, fast-travel to the Velkroy Desert Obelisk and head northeast. For an exact location, check out the image below, where my marker represents Fastitocalon’s location.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Beat Fastitocalon in Final Fantasy 16

Fastitocalon isn’t the most challenging Notorious Mark, as it is only a Rank B, but it does require a solid plan. Fastitocalon has a few attacks to watch out for. This turtle-like creature will shoot off bubbles you can easily dodge with the right timing with the evade button. Next, as you lower Fastitocalon’s HP to about half — the enemy will start launching into the air and summon water vortexes around the player. Dodging these vortexes is easy, but watch out as the enemy will body slam onto the ground, which can deal serious damage.

Once you defeat Fastitocalon, you will be rewarded with 20 Renown and 10,000 Gil — a hefty prize. You will also receive Scarletite, a rare crafting material that can help reinforce specific armor and weapons. If you want to use your Renown, you can do so at the Patron’s Whisper on the left of the Hunt Board in the Hideaway.

