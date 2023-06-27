FFXVI Ruin Reawakened Hunt Location: Where to Find Svaraog

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you trying to find Svaraog Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16? Finding Svaraog is part of the Ruin Reawakened Hunt Board quest and is one of the most challenging out of all the other Notorious Marks. The battle is tough, but what is even more difficult is finding where it’s located. This guide will cover the location for Svaraog so you can complete the Ruin Reawakened quest and receive valuable rewards.

Svaraog Location for the Ruin Reawakened Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

Players can find Svaraog in Final Fantasy 16 in the Sunbreque region, south of the Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate fast-travel Obelisk. Near this Obelisk, you will find a path leading to a large open area where the Notorious Mark battle will commence. Refer to the image attached to this guide for the exact location of Svaraog (my yellow marker).

Svaraog is one of the most challenging Notorious Marks in the game, so it is imperative to come well-prepared. Read further for tips on how to win this tough battle.

How to Beat Svaraog in Final Fantasy 16

Make sure you have Stonesilk Tonics, Hi-potions, and Elixirs equipped for fast access. These three items can be purchased at the merchant in the Hideaway and are the best way to help stay alive longer. It’s also highly recommended to fight the Svaraog Notorious Mark toward the end of the main story when you are high-leveled, as this boss is level 50.

Svaraog will start the battle by shooting off slow-moving fireballs designed to distract you from its fire lasers. I had luck continuously tapping the evade button, allowing me to dodge all the fireballs while also moving out of the way of the dragon’s fire lasers. Svaraog will also use physical attacks, which should be easy to dodge once you get the timing down, so pay close attention and study the enemy’s movements.

Lastly, Flaming Charge will knock off half of your HP — so be on your toes once you notice the dragon starts to charge up for this attack and evade right before it makes contact with the ground.

Beating Svaraog will grant you a hefty reward of 25,000 experience points, 300 AP, 30,000 Gil, 60 Renown, one Fallen Enigma, Amber, Empty Shard, and an Orichalcum.

