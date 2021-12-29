Like many other acclaimed games, FIFA 22 also received a Holiday themed event to celebrate the end of the year and spread the holiday cheer with its millions of players across the globe. With that said, as part of the event, players can get hold of Winter Wildcard Tokens, which they can then use to unlock a series of rewards, which includes some pretty great players. Now, to help you unlock all the rewards available as part of the game’s Winter Wildcards event, here’s how to get Winter Wildcard Tokens in FIFA 22.

How to Get Winter Wildcard Tokens in FIFA 22

You can get Winter Wildcard Tokens in FIFA 22 by taking part and completing daily and weekly challenges, as well as many different objectives in the game. You will be able to see which challenge rewards you with the Winter Wildcard Tokens by checking in their descriptions. You can check out how many tokens do you need to exchange for each available reward below:

2 Tokens: Rare Players Pack

3 Tokens: One 10x 81-89 Player Pack

5 Tokens: Ultimate Pack / Icon Home & Away Kits

8 Tokens: Christian Günter – 87-OVR

12 Tokens: Patson Daka – 85-OVR

15 Tokens: One 10x 85+ Player Pack

You will be able to exchange your Winter Wildcard tokens for their respective rewards until January 14th, 2022. Each of the available rewards can only be claimed once and its contents cannot be treated in-game. We advise you to prioritize the Player Packs over the other available rewards, as all of them will offer you a good chunk of great players. With that said, when exchanging for the packs, we advise you to do it in this order: 10x 81-89 Player Pack – 10x 85+ Player Pack – Rare Players Pack.

You can play FIFA 22 right now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. You can also check out our review of the game here.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2021