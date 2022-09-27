FIFA 23: Can Female Avatars Play Career Mode?

If you’re a big fan of the FIFA franchise, it looks like FIFA 23 is going to be the most feature-rich and visually stunning version of the game to date. With the inclusion of the Woman’s Club Football, you’ll be able to take your favorite female superstars for a spin, but will you be able to take a created avatar through the Career mode?

Let’s dive in and find out if you’ll be stuck on the sidelines, or if you’ll be able to put your best foot forwards with a Female Avatar in Career mode in the newest addition to the FIFA roster! Maybe you’ll be ready to be put alongside the best Female players in the game soon enough!

Can You Play As A Female In Career Mode – FIFA 23

While many new features have been implemented into this version of the game, one feature that is sadly still missing is the ability to play as a Female throughout the Career Mode. However, with the extra inclusion, there is hope that we may finally be able to take some of the best in the business through this updated mode in the coming year, especially if they continue to improve the way that they have been.

However, for those that are looking to play in the Woman’s Club Football, you’ll find that there are plenty of new teams to sign on with, including:

Women’s Super League

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

Everton

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Reading

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Division 1 Arkema

Bordeaux

Dijon

Fleury

Guingamp

Le Havre

Lyon

Montpellier

Paris FC

Paris Saint-Germain

Reims

Rodez

Soyaux

So while you may not be able to partake in all of the Career mode offerings, you’ll still have a chance to get involved with your favorite club and showcase your true power with amazing Power Shots. Make sure that you’re checking into our FIFA 23 Guide Section, so you’ll be prepared for anything and everything, including how to change your appearance, and how to play Multiplayer with your friends.

FIFA 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.