How-to-Shoot-a-Power-Shot-in-FIFA-23

Every player in FIFA 23 has one sole purpose: to leave a match as the winner. But while the pitch is filled with Fake Shots and Tackles, you’ll need to work hard and fast if you want to succeed. Shooting a goal might not be FIFA’s biggest challenge, but scoring is up there. Luckily, players can approach a score with several power-filled tactics, and performing a Power Shot is one of the strongest.

How to Perform a Power Shot in FIFA 23

Power Shots can be a make-or-break situation in FIFA, so you must make sure you can pull it off. To perform a successful Power Shot, you need to hold down L1/LB and R1/RB simultaneously and press the shoot button, which tends to be mapped to either B or circle, depending on your console. If pulled off successfully, your player will do a short run up to the ball before landing the Power Shot and hopefully scoring a goal.

However, the move is manually aimed, so it could be a waste if you’re unprepared and off-center. Also, there’s absolutely no assistance in aiming the shot, so you must have everything lined up before attempting to pull off a power shot. This move also has a lot of weaknesses due to its big wind-up time, especially with the player needing a run-up. So be warned, you may be vulnerable to tackles while giving your opponent ample time to line up to block.

The best time to use a Power Shot is when approaching the goal and being one-on-one with the keeper. This will lower the odds of you missing the goal, and also, the chance for your opponent to line up a block is decreased drastically. That being said, an eager-eyed opposition could send their player out and collect the ball before you’ve had a chance to score, but hopefully, you’ll be able to hit the Griddy and walk away with a goal.

FIFA 23 is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.