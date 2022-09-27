FIFA 23: How to Change Avatar Appearance

The day has finally come for you to play FIFA 23. Naturally, you rush through the beginning tutorial mode and rush your character creation just so you can get to playing FIFA 23 multiplayer with your friends. But, upon returning to your avatar, you’ve realized you want to spend more time on it to make it look good. Here are all of the ways to edit your character in FIFA 23.

How to Edit Your Avatar in FIFA 23

There are several ways to recustomize your profile character in FIFA 23. The first way to change your avatar in FIFA 23 is to go to Quick Play, select “Welcome to FIFA,” skip the mini-games, and edit your character.

If that doesn’t work for you, after playing the tutorial, you can simply restart your Career. When you do that, you’ll be prompted to edit your existing character. After changing your avatar’s appearance, you’ll be able to skip right past the tutorial because you’ve already completed it and start practicing your power shot in FIFA 23.

The last method you can try is to go to your in-game Profile and find the option to edit your avatar there. In this location, you can change a lot of in-game options and customizations, but you won’t be able to find out how to do a McGeady Spin here. for that, you’ll need to hit the pitch.

Along with your character, you can also change your club name in FIFA 23 and change the commentary language. FIFA 23 is a big game, so if you are struggling with anything like the “Secure Boot is Not Enabled” error code in FIFA 23 or are looking for a quick skill guide like how to fake a shot, be sure to check out our FIFA 23 page. We have answers to all of your FIFA 23 questions and more.

FIFA 23 is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.