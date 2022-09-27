FIFA 23: How to Change Commentary Language

Audio commentary is a unique element of every FIFA game, so it’s expected to continue its legendary streak in FIFA 23. As you start the game, you’ll be prompted to select your preferred language, mirrored by the in-game commentary every time you take your team to the pitch. Unfortunately, choosing the wrong language by accident can cause detrimental confusion for a player, so read on to find out how to change the commentary language — just in case you find yourself in this position.

How to Change the Language of Your Commentary in FIFA 23

Changing the language of your commentary is as easy as changing your Team Name, and any player can access it at any time. First, head to the main FIFA home screen and the customize option, then go to the game settings menu. Use R2 or RT to access the audio menu, and then press RB/R1 to access the commentary audio option. From here, you’ll be able to select your preferred language, which will change the commentary output in the game. It’s important to note that changing the language from just the customize option won’t change your commentary language. It’s simple for any player to change the language from the get-go, so don’t worry if you accidentally misclick the wrong language at the start of the game.

From this menu, you’ll also be able to disable or enable audio commentary for pitch-based injury and stadium ambiance. So you’ll be able to if you’d solely like to have the commentary focus on how you play, without any background noise from adoring fans. Furthermore, you’ll also be able to adjust the volume of the commentary and the ambiance to suit your playstyle and not take your focus away from the game.

FIFA 23 is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.