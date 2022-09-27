FIFA 23: How to Change Club Name

Ultimate Team is one of FIFA 23‘s most popular game modes, as it allows players to create their own teams and clubs to take to the pitch and customize their experience with the game entirely. Outside of showcasing your favorite celebrations after scoring a goal and adjusting settings in the game to suit your playstyle, players can also change their team name within this game mode. Unlike previous games, this feature is more consistently accessible, and the extreme lack of restrictions excites players. So read on to find out how you can change your team name.

How to Change Your Team Name in FIFA 23

To change your Ultimate Team Name, you must head to the club settings menu. From here, you should have access to change your club name. It’s as simple as selecting that option, typing in the new name, and submitting it. Unlike previous FIFA games, players can now change their team name as often as they want rather than restrict themselves to a handful of name changes before it becomes locked. Due to having so many options available to base your team name on, it would be unfair for opportunities to be so restricting.

Additionally, the ability to change your name to something outside of the current objectives system is a new addition for 23. So the limits to renaming your Team are pretty endless in this addition to the FIFA franchise, which has a lot of players over the moon. This unique customization of the team name is another element of FIFA 23 which allows gamers to take control of their total experience rather than just a handful of factors, and is another reason why the release of this game has been so highly anticipated.

FIFA 23 is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.