How to Fix ‘Secure Boot Is Not Enabled’ FIFA 23 EA Anti-Cheat Error

FIFA 23 is getting players arriving to its servers left, right, and center. Not only that but some folks are getting even earlier access to the experience than expected thanks to a New Zealand trick with the Xbox allowing certain users access on September 26. Of course, before people can actually jump into the game and fully experience everything it has to offer. They will need to get past any potential error messages such as one relating to a secure boot.

Fixing the Secure Boot Is Not Enabled FIFA 23 Error

There is no concrete fix for this specific error as of yet. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a fix to sort the issue out from time to time. In order to fix the Secure Boot error on the PC make your way to the Origin App and right-click the FIFA 23 application shortcut. From here you will want to go to the ‘properties’ and then select the option that says ‘Run this program as an administrator‘. This is likely to fix the Secure Boot issue that you were encountering so you’ll be back to playing the game in no time.

If that fix didn’t work, another method would be to fully restart the machine you are playing FIFA 23 on. It could be a possibility that a simple restart is all it takes to fix the error. Nonetheless, the developers will know about this issue and are probably on their way to fix it for those who are strangely getting this specific error. You will be playing with the best players again in FIFA 23 faster than you can say FIFA!

FIFA 23 will be available very soon on 30 September for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC.