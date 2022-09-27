FIFA 23 Wonderkids: Best Young Players for Career Mode

FIFA 23 is if filled with great football players, finally women’s players, and some great “wonderkids” or young players. As older players age out of FIFA, young players have a chance to shine and climb the ranks. In Career Mode, you’ll want to look out for these wonderkids. Here are the best wonderkids, or young players, in FIFA 23.
Best Wonderkids in Career Mode FIFA 23
While you are playing FIFA 23’s Career Mode, you’ll be unlocking players which have the chance to be wonderkids. If you don’t know who these wonderkids are, you might miss some of the best youngest players in FIFA 23.
Based on the best overall young players, here are the best wonderkids to look out for in FIFA 23:
|Player
|Overall Rating
|PAC
|SHO
|PAS
|DRI
|DEF
|PHY
|Pedri — FC Barcelona
|85
|79
|67
|81
|87
|68
|73
|Jude Bellingham — Borussia Dortmund
|84
|75
|75
|78
|84
|77
|80
|Alphonso Davies — Bayern München
|84
|94
|66
|77
|85
|76
|77
|Florian Wirtz — Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|82
|78
|73
|80
|86
|51
|60
|Bukayo Saka — Arsenal
|82
|84
|74
|78
|83
|65
|65
|Jamal Musiala — Bayern München
|81
|75
|73
|75
|87
|63
|60
|Joško Gvardiol — RB Leipzig
|81
|82
|54
|69
|74
|80
|83
|Rodrygo — Real Madrid
|81
|88
|76
|74
|84
|32
|56
|Nuno Mendes — Paris Saint-Germain
|80
|89
|57
|73
|78
|74
|73
|Jurriën Timber — Ajax
|80
|82
|47
|67
|77
|81
|81
|William Saliba — Arsenal
|80
|78
|39
|67
|71
|80
|79
|Jeremie Frimpong — Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|80
|94
|54
|73
|83
|72
|70
|Gavi — FC Barcelona
|79
|76
|64
|77
|83
|64
|67
|Ansu Fati — FC Barcelona
|79
|88
|77
|72
|82
|30
|53
|Yeremy Pino — Villarreal CF
|79
|77
|73
|76
|79
|38
|45
|Eduardo Camavinga — Real Madrid
|79
|76
|66
|78
|81
|76
|78
|Gonçalo Inácio — Sporting CP
|79
|80
|36
|61
|61
|80
|77
|Ryan Gravenberch — Bayern München
|79
|77
|76
|78
|83
|68
|72
|Orkun Kökçü — Feyenoord
|79
|72
|71
|81
|79
|65
|76
|Wesley Fofana — Chelsea
|79
|75
|37
|55
|64
|81
|76
|Dominik Szoboszlai — RB Leipzig
|79
|77
|79
|81
|80
|34
|64
|Piero Hincapié — Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|78
|83
|39
|64
|71
|78
|74
|Gabriel Martinelli — Arsenal
|78
|87
|71
|68
|80
|45
|68
FIFA 23 will release on September 30, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.