FIFA 23 Wonderkids: Best Young Players for Career Mode

FIFA 23 is if filled with great football players, finally women’s players, and some great “wonderkids” or young players. As older players age out of FIFA, young players have a chance to shine and climb the ranks. In Career Mode, you’ll want to look out for these wonderkids. Here are the best wonderkids, or young players, in FIFA 23.

Best Wonderkids in Career Mode FIFA 23

While you are playing FIFA 23’s Career Mode, you’ll be unlocking players which have the chance to be wonderkids. If you don’t know who these wonderkids are, you might miss some of the best youngest players in FIFA 23.

Based on the best overall young players, here are the best wonderkids to look out for in FIFA 23:

Player Overall Rating PAC SHO PAS DRI DEF PHY Pedri — FC Barcelona 85 79 67 81 87 68 73 Jude Bellingham — Borussia Dortmund 84 75 75 78 84 77 80 Alphonso Davies — Bayern München 84 94 66 77 85 76 77 Florian Wirtz — Bayer 04 Leverkusen 82 78 73 80 86 51 60 Bukayo Saka — Arsenal 82 84 74 78 83 65 65 Jamal Musiala — Bayern München 81 75 73 75 87 63 60 Joško Gvardiol — RB Leipzig 81 82 54 69 74 80 83 Rodrygo — Real Madrid 81 88 76 74 84 32 56 Nuno Mendes — Paris Saint-Germain 80 89 57 73 78 74 73 Jurriën Timber — Ajax 80 82 47 67 77 81 81 William Saliba — Arsenal 80 78 39 67 71 80 79 Jeremie Frimpong — Bayer 04 Leverkusen 80 94 54 73 83 72 70 Gavi — FC Barcelona 79 76 64 77 83 64 67 Ansu Fati — FC Barcelona 79 88 77 72 82 30 53 Yeremy Pino — Villarreal CF 79 77 73 76 79 38 45 Eduardo Camavinga — Real Madrid 79 76 66 78 81 76 78 Gonçalo Inácio — Sporting CP 79 80 36 61 61 80 77 Ryan Gravenberch — Bayern München 79 77 76 78 83 68 72 Orkun Kökçü — Feyenoord 79 72 71 81 79 65 76 Wesley Fofana — Chelsea 79 75 37 55 64 81 76 Dominik Szoboszlai — RB Leipzig 79 77 79 81 80 34 64 Piero Hincapié — Bayer 04 Leverkusen 78 83 39 64 71 78 74 Gabriel Martinelli — Arsenal 78 87 71 68 80 45 68

And there you have it, the best wonderkids to look for as you play through the Career Mode of FIFA 23. Now, if you want to know who the best dribblers are in FIFA 23 or you want to learn some skills like how to McGeady Spin in FIFA 23, we’ve got you covered.

Visit our FIFA 23 page for all things FIFA 23. Player guides, move guides, news, and more—we’ve got it all.

FIFA 23 will release on September 30, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.